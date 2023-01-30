BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho students are invited to explore the future of the U.S. Constitution as part of the 2023 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest.

The contest is sponsored by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and is open to high school students in ninth to twelfth grades attending public, private, parochial or charter schools as well as homeschooled students.

This year’s theme is “The 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution: What Should Our Next Amendment Be?”

The U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho will conduct the local selection process to identify finalists for the circuit-wide competition. Local district winners in each category will receive cash prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third. Finalists will be announced in May. Winners will be announced in June and their work will be submitted for consideration in the larger contest. Last year Idaho student Liz Duke-Moe of Boise High School took top honors in the local essay contest and Ryder Koch of Post Falls High School won the local video portion of the competition.

Students may work individually or in groups of up to three to produce a 3 – 5 minute video, or they may individually write an essay of 500 to 1,000 words. Essays and videos should describe the proposed amendment, why it is needed and should outline the process to get the amendment ratified.

Applications are open now. The deadline for entries is March 13. Click HERE to learn more about contest guidelines, to apply or to view past winners.