BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Supreme Court has published its 2023 annual report, offering information on the projects and priorities of the Judicial Branch.

On Jan. 18, Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan will expand further on the work of the courts in his annual State of the Judiciary address.

The report and speech are part of the Supreme Court’s commitment to transparent administration of Idaho’s court system. In his remarks, Chief Justice Bevan will talk about the role of the Judicial Branch, significant projects, and other matters important to maintaining this state’s fair, impartial and timely courts.

Chief Justice Bevan on Jan. 18 will first address the Idaho Senate around 10:45 a.m. Mountain time. He will then give the same speech in the Idaho House chambers. The address will be streamed live through Idaho In Session’s Senate and House streams. It will be broadcast live on Idaho Public Television on channels 4.4 (for the Senate) and 4.3 (for the House).

A copy of the address will later be posted at isc.idaho.gov.

Also available online is the full annual report, posted at annualreport.isc.idaho.gov.

Each year, statute requires the Judicial Branch to provide updates on topics such as court technology, family court services and guardianship programs. To improve understanding of the state court system, the Supreme Court offers a variety of additional information, this year including discussions of access to justice and American Rescue Plan Act spending.

The report also describes the structure and mission of the courts, and Judicial Branch budget priorities for the 2023 legislative session. A related website, courtdata.idaho.gov, has been updated with statistics across the court system for the 2022 calendar year.

