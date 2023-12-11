BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Board will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 13 for its monthly meeting in Boise at the State of Idaho Chinden Campus beginning at 8:30 a.m. MST.
A detailed agenda can be found here.
The address to attend in person is 11331 W. Chinden Blvd., Building 8 in Boise, Idaho.
The link to join virtually can be found here.
The seven-member Idaho Transportation Board meets once a month to oversee the operations of the Idaho Transportation Department. The Idaho Transportation Board establishes state transportation policy and guides the planning, development and management of a transportation network that is safe, efficient and enhances Idaho’s economy and quality of life.
