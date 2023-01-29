DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI)-Multiple highways in Eastern Idaho have closed due to high winds and blowing snow.

The Idaho Transportation department 511 website reports that I-15 near Dubois has closed both directions from mile marker 167 to mile marker 196.

The ITD has also announced that both directions on State Highway 87 near Island Park have closed from mile marker 0 to mile marker 9.

Idaho State Highway 28 has closed between mile marker 30 to mile marker 90 in both directions.

Idaho State Highway 22 mile marker 35 to 28 has closed in both directions.

The Idaho Transportation Department has not indicated when the roads will reopen.

To stay informed of updated road conditions visit the Idaho Transportation 511 website.