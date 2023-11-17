By The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Julius Mims had 16 points in Idaho’s 96-52 win over Division-III Pacific Lutheran on Friday night.

Mims added nine rebounds and five assists for the Vandals (2-2). Quinn Denker scored 16 points, going 6 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Terren Frank had 14 points and was 5-of-9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jason Montes led the Lutes in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Brandin Riedel added nine points and seven rebounds for Pacific Lutheran. Ashton Rico also recorded eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.