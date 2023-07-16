BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Three Idaho writers have been awarded Literature Fellowships from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.

The winners are Megan Freitag, Hannah Rodabaugh and Sarah Sentilles.

Fellowship recipients will each receive $5,000. The awards, given every two years, recognize outstanding writers, honoring work deemed to exhibit the highest artistic merit during peer review. Applicants were reviewed anonymously in a highly competitive process by panelists from out-of-state and were judged on the basis of existing work and professional history.

2024 LITERATURE FELLOWS