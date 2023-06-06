BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s average wage for all occupations increased by $1.64 to $24.69 per hour for 2022, according to recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wages Statistics (OEWS) survey.

The release includes 2022 data on employment and wages by occupation for the state, seven Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) and two rural county regions. Idaho Department of Labor analysts compile and release data for an additional six labor market regions, which are not official Bureau of Labor Statistics areas but have great importance to Idaho.

Idaho’s median wage, representing the midpoint between lowest and highest earners, increased from $18.50 per hour in 2021 to $19.26 per hour in 2022.

All seven MSAs in Idaho experienced average wages increase of more than $1 in 2022 compared with 2021. The Coeur d’Alene MSA saw the largest average hourly wage increase of $1.90 from 2021 to 2022.

Average wages and staffing patterns vary across the state. Among Idaho’s six labor market regions, southwestern Idaho had the highest average hourly wage for 2022 at $25.29 and the highest median wage at $19.83 per hour. The lowest median wage was in southeastern Idaho at $18.33 per hour.

The OEWS survey is conducted by and for Idahoans. Businesses provide estimates of employment and wages across the state, allowing employers to make competitive decisions about what wages to pay, and job seekers and youth to make wise career choices.

Find the OEWS wage report HERE.