BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in April, unchanged from March.

April’s labor force – workers who are employed or unemployed but looking for work – increased by 744 people (0.1%) to 960,758.

Idaho’s labor force participation decreased by 0.1 percentage point between March and April, dropping to 62.5%.

Total employment increased by 917 (0.1%) to 936,253 as unemployment decreased by 173 (-0.7%) to 24,505.

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs increased by 500 (0.1%) to 847,300 in April. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include information (4.2%); natural resources (2.3%); arts, entertainment and recreation (1.4%); transportation, warehousing and utilities (0.9%); construction (0.7%); and state government (0.6%).

Industries with the greatest job declines in April were federal government (-2.2%), other services (-0.7%) and health care and social services (-0.5%).

All of Idaho’s six Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) saw over-the-month nonfarm job increases in April. Pocatello saw the largest increase at 0.5%, followed by Boise (0.4%), Lewiston (0.3%), Coeur d’Alene (0.3%), Idaho Falls (0.2%) and Twin Falls (0.2%).

Year over Year

Idaho’s 2.6% unemployment rate for April was one-tenth of a percentage point higher than the 2.5% in April 2022. The labor force was up 1.3%, an increase of 12,297 people.

The number of unemployed Idahoans increased 3.4% (807) over 12 months, while the number of employed rose 1.2% (11,490).

Idaho’s total nonfarm jobs increased by 3.1% (25,700). Every major industry sector showed over-the-year job gains except for nondurable goods manufacturing (-2.6%); transportation, warehousing and utilities (-2.4%); and retail trade (-0.6%).

All of Idaho’s MSAs saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains. Pocatello saw the greatest increase at 3.9%, followed by Boise (3.8%), Coeur d’Alene (3.1%), Idaho Falls (2.7%), Lewiston (1.7%) and Twin Falls (1.6%).

National Comparisons

Nationally, unemployment decreased from 3.5% in March to 3.4% in April. The number of unemployed decreased by 182,000 to 5.7 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 253,000 (0.2%) to 155.7 million.