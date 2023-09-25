BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials and Legislators have not been able to figure out how much revenue has been coming into the state, due to difficulties with a new software system.

‘Luma’ is a cloud-based software system that took over the state’s accounting process from a 90’s style mainframe on July 1.

State legislators noticed revenues did not come in for August, says Representative Wendy Horman (R-Idaho Falls). That’s when the State Controller’s office told her they were having problems with the transition.

“I noticed that [the revenues] didn’t come in August. And so I just reached out and said, Hey, you know what’s going on? And they said, Oh, we’re having some issues with implementation, making sure everybody’s categorizing everything correctly and we’re on it.”

Representative Horman says while this is affecting legislators, an end is in sight. “The revenue reporting is one that still has some gaps. We we are expected to have that information, though, no later than October 20th.”

Representative Horman also says the transition to Luma will allow for greater transparency from Idaho government.

“Before when we were on the mainframe, there were certain agencies that maybe just had fiscal systems that just folks in their agency had access to. And now we’re going to have statewide access to all the fiscal data in every state agency. And that’s a good thing for taxpayers. It’s a good thing for policymakers.”