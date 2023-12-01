BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Education’s Child Nutrition Programs has published updated lists of Centers and Family Day Care Homes that participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

CACFP, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides nutritious food to infants, children and adults. Under this federal program, all individuals enrolled in participating day care homes or centers receive meals at no charge.

Nearly 275 centers and 110 sponsored family day care home providers in Idaho participate in CACFP.

Each enrolled participant’s family household income determines the amount of money the USDA will reimburse to the center or home for the meals and snacks provided. The income eligibility guidelines listed below are used to determine reimbursement from the USDA for the center or home. Centers or homes with enrolled individuals from households whose monthly income is at or below these levels receive more reimbursement for the meals served to those participating.

Visitors to the Idaho Department of Education’s interactive CACFP Day Care Homes and CACFP Centers lists may search for locations by county. For additional information, contact Sharon D’Sa at 208-332-6821 or by email at sdsa@sde.idaho.gov