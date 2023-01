POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following an officer-involved shooting on the 700 block of West Center Street in Pocatello on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Deceased: Matthew E. Planer, 52, male, of Pocatello

Next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce, led by the Idaho Falls Police Department.