(CNN) — The Israeli military is carrying out a “precise and targeted operation” in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel has repeatedly claimed there is a command center for Palestinian militant group Hamas underneath the hospital, which Hamas and hospital officials have denied.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

