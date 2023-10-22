COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Director is seeking nominations for two positions for the Idaho Forest Practices Advisory Committee (FPAC).

Terms for the General Public Representative At-Large and General Public Representative North positions end Dec.31, 2023. Nominations for these three-year positions (2024-2026) will close Oct. 31, 2023.

The purpose of FPAC, as established by Idaho Code, is to provide technical assistance to the Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) in matters relating to the Idaho Forest Practices Act.

Applicants must be Idaho residents qualified through experience or training to provide technical advice on forest practices. Organizations or individuals interested in nominating a candidate must send a short biography and description of the nominee’s forest practices related experience/training to Jeanne Bradley, IDL Forest Practices Program Manager. The nominations can be sent by email to jbradley@idl.idaho.gov or by regular mail to:

Jeanne Bradley

IDL Forest Practices Program Manager

3284 W. Industrial Loop

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815

The FPAC typically meets two or three times per year depending on current issues. It is comprised of nine voting members that include: one fisheries biologist; three private forest landowners who regularly engage in forest practices (one from north Idaho, one from south Idaho and one nonindustrial); two forest practice operators (one north and one south); and three representatives of the general public (one north, one south and one at-large).