BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Correction served Idaho Maximum Security Institution resident Thomas Eugene Creech, IDOC #14984, with a death warrant at 3:25 p.m. Thursday.

Fourth Judicial District Judge, Jason D. Scott issued the warrant Thursday afternoon.

The warrant schedules Creech’s execution for Nov. 8, 2023.

In accordance with Idaho Code § 19-2716(2), Director Tewalt has filed an affidavit certifying that execution by lethal injection as described in Idaho Code § 19-2716(1)(a) is available in this matter. The Department has secured the chemicals necessary to carry out an execution by lethal injection.

The Department’s execution policies and procedures, in their entirety, are available online.