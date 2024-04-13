BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) is seeking volunteers to fill vacancies on Advisory Committees that improve outdoor recreation offerings across Idaho. Candidates are being sought in the following areas:

Recreational Vehicle Program (RV) Advisory Committee

Waterways Improvement Fund (WIF) Advisory Committee

Off-Road Motor Vehicle (ORMV) Advisory Committee

Recreational Trails Program (RTP) Advisory Committee

Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Advisory Committee

Committee members evaluate grant applications and make recommendations to the Idaho Park and Recreation Board for funding. Committee members will be required to review, make notes, and rate all applications within an on-line system in electronic format. Members are required to either attend on-site meetings during the year (with travel expenses reimbursed) or participate in ZOOM-type meetings online. Adequate computer systems are required to access the online application system and participate in virtual meetings.

RV Advisory Committee – The purpose of the Recreational Vehicle Program is to acquire, purchase, improve, repair, and maintain RV facilities and sites. There are three openings: one in District 1 (North Idaho), one in District 2 (Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties) and one in District 5 (southeast Idaho). Those applying for the RV Committee must live in Idaho, be willing to serve a three-year term, be an RV owner with a current & valid Idaho RV registration, actively participate in the activity they represent and attend required meetings.

WIF Advisory Committee – The purpose of the Waterways Improvement Fund is to provide for the protection and promotion of safety, waterways improvement, creation, and improvement of parking areas for boating purposes, making, and improving boat ramps and moorings, marking of waterways, search and rescue, and including purchase of property for boat related purposes of boating facilities. There are three openings: one in District 1 (North Idaho), one in District 3 (Southwest Idaho), and one in District 4 (Twin Falls/Central Idaho). Those applying for the WIF Advisory Committee must live in Idaho, be willing to serve a three-year term, own a current & valid Idaho registered vessel, be knowledgeable about boating activities, and attend required meetings.

ORMV Advisory Committee – The purpose of the Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund is to acquire, purchase, improve, repair, maintain, furnish, and equip off-road motor vehicle facilities and sites or areas used by off-road motor vehicles on public or private land, and to assist with the enforcement of laws and regulations governing the use of off-road vehicles in the state of Idaho. There are six openings: two in Districts 1 (North Idaho) and 2 (Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis, and Nez Perce) with one representing Motorbike/ATV and the other representing Snowmobiling, one in Districts 3 (Southwest Idaho) and 4 (Central Idaho) representing Non-Motorized Use, and three in Districts 5 (Southeast Idaho) and 6 (Northeast Idaho) with one representing Motorbike/ATV, one representing Snowmobiling, and one representing Non-Motorized Use. Those applying for the ORMV Committee must live in Idaho, be willing to serve a three-year term, be an active participant in the off-road activity they represent, own equipment with a current & valid registration and attend required meetings.

RTP Advisory Committee – The purpose of the Recreational Trails Program is to acquire, purchase, improve, repair, and maintain trail facilities and sites. There are openings representing statewide users for Hiking, Motorbike, ATV, Snowmobiling and Water Trails. Those applying for the RTP Committee must live in Idaho, be willing to serve a three-year term, be an active participant in the trail activity they represent and attend required meetings.

LWCF Evaluation Committee – The purpose of the Land and Water Conservation Fund is to acquire, develop, and maintain outstanding property in perpetuity for outdoor recreation facilities. There is one opening statewide for the following criteria: one member shall represent the interests of the ethnic minorities. Those applying for the LWCF Committee must live in Idaho and be willing to serve a three-year term.

Applications are due no later than June 14, 2024, and may be obtained by contacting Alyssa Leavitt at the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation State and Federal Grants Program:

Alyssa Leavitt, Administrative Assistant

(208) 514 – 2408

Alyssa.Leavitt@idpr.idaho.gov