BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Education Association is calling on the Idaho Senate to reject a House-passed bill that allows teachers and staff with an enhanced concealed weapons permit to carry a concealed gun in a public school if they choose.

They would not need approval from the school board.

In its letter to the Senate, the IEA says, “The IEA advocates for restricting firearms to be solely in the possession of state and local law enforcement officers or district employees who have received proper training and authorization from their locally elected school board. We have heard from parents, students, and community members who share our concerns and believe this bill could have far-reaching negative consequences for the health and well-being of Idaho students.”

The bill is also opposed by the Idaho Association of School Resource Officers.

The bill passed the house Wednesday 53-to-16.