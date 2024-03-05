By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Jack Black had some kind words to say about one of his former castmates.

The “Kung-Fu Panda 4” star told “Entertainment Tonight” that one actress immediately came to mind when he was asked who his favorite costar has been.

“Kate Winslet and I’ll tell you why. She was my favorite co-star I’ve ever had because when you look in her eyes, she was like really present. I feel like if you look into my eyes, you just see a shadow of a robot,” Black said.

The two starred in the 2006 rom-com “The Holiday.” They played a couple who fell in love after Winslet’s character, Iris, house-swapped her English cottage for a Los Angeles home owned by a movie trailer producer, played by Cameron Diaz.

Black’s character, Miles, is a composer in the film. He endearingly writes a theme song for Iris in “The Holiday” and plays it for her, saying “if you were a melody.”

Black is currently starring in “Kung-Fu Panda 4,” and said playing Po has been “the role of a lifetime.”

“Playing Po the Dragon Warrior has been a blessing.”

“You know, I always feel like every adventure is my last and that’s – I think that’s my sweet spot for my frame of mind because then I put my whole self into it,” he said.

“Kung-Fu Panda 4” hits theaters on March 8.

