IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department was donated another vacant structure that will be used for live burn structure training Friday, Sept. 1.

Similar to the live burn earlier this week, the public may see heavy black smoke and flames coming from the 800 block of E. Iona Road, near Highway 20, between 9 a.m. and noon.

The vacant house was donated to the department by CBI Offroad Fab, a local off-road body armor and protection company.

Firefighters will be closely monitoring the weather conditions and the fire to ensure everyone’s safety. The public is asked to maintain a safe distance from the burn.

These live burn simulations are an important part of the department’s training program and allow firefighters to safely and efficiently fight fires in a controlled and supervised environment.

If you have a structure that you are willing to donate to the IFFD for training purposes, contact Station 1 Headquarters at (208) 612-8495.