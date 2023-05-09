IDAHO FLALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 announced one of its students has been named a semifinalist in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Claire Seungjoo Chung Yoo, the daughter of Tae Sic Yoo and Heywook Chung, is a senior at Idaho Falls High School and is one of just 628 semifinalists selected nationwide for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. She has plans to attend Harvard University this fall.

“We are incredibly proud of Claire, and all she has accomplished,” IFHS Principal Chris Powell said.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed on graduating high school seniors. The program was created by executive order in 1964 to recognize some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in academics, leadership and service to school and community, according to information from the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

A distinguished panel of educators reviewed more than 5,000 submissions before selecting the 628 semifinalists. The Commission on Presidential Scholars will select the finalists, which will be announced in May by the U.S. Department of Education.

