IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of 400 S. 4th Street and 200 S. Lee Avenue Saturday Night.

The Police Department responded to calls about a disturbance around 9:15 p.m. and by 11:00 p.m. they had begun investigating the premise of a home.

They have blocked off the whole intersection. A black coupe from the 90’s had visible bullet marks on the front window. A bullet hole was also visible on the window of a house.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Idaho Falls Police did say they will remain on scene for the remainder of the night.

Local News 8 will update this story as soon as we have more information from authorities.