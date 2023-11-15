IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Multiple arrested have been made after the Idaho Falls Police Department has seized 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

On Nov. 10, the Idaho Falls Police Department received information from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office that a large quantity of drugs was being brought into the area in a white Toyota Camry by Jesus Zazuete Beltran.

On the same date, officers from the IFPD and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office located the Toyota Camry and watched it arrive at an address on Sage Avenue in Idaho Falls. A blue BMW pulled up next to the white Camry for a short time and then left the area. Officers noticed the BMW had an obstructed plate, and they initiated a traffic stop on the BMW.

Officers returned to the house on Sage Avenue with a search warrant and conducted a search. An additional approximate 4,091 grams (about 9 pounds), and various items of drug paraphernalia associated with drug use and sales, were located inside of the home.

During the investigation, the following persons were arrested by the Idaho Falls Police Department: