By JOHN O’CONNOR and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge has ruled that prosecutors presented enough evidence to justify first-degree murder charges against two paramedics accused of strapping a patient facedown on a stretcher. Illinois authorities filed the charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9, nearly a month after 35-year-old Earl Moore died. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow bound both for trial following Friday’s preliminary hearing. Under Illinois law, a first-degree murder charge can be filed when a defendant “knows that such acts create a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.” If convicted, Finley and Cadigan could each face up to 60 years in prison.