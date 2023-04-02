MIAMI (AP) — Nearly four decades have passed since federal immigration laws got a major rewrite. The last extensive package to pass Congress came under President Ronald Reagan in 1986, and President George H.W. Bush signed a more limited effort four years later. Even more strikingly, it could be at least that long before another extensive immigration proposal becomes law. The last major chance came 10 years ago, in 2013, when a bipartisan effort led by the “Gang of Eight” U.S. senators from both parties fizzled in the Republican-controlled House. Since then, Republicans have stuck to a hard line on the issue while Democrats have toggled between crackdowns and ways to loosen immigration rules.

By WILL WEISSERT and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

