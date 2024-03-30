IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you love animals, there are some Saturday events you don’t want to miss.

First, The Snake River Animal Shelter is hosting its low-cost pet vaccination clinic beginning at 9 am. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians.

Cats and dogs typically require vaccinations once a year, and this is an affordable opportunity to get that done, explains Snake River Animal Shelter Executive Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman.

“So we have our second community low-cost vaccination clinic happening, a development workshop where you can get very affordable vaccinations for your cat or dog,” she said. “The entire suite, including rabies, is $35 per animal. Our prices for our vaccination clinic are about a third of what you would pay at a retail veterinarian. Our goal is to help those that might be struggling financially – seniors, those with fixed incomes – that they have the opportunity to properly take care of their animal at an affordable price by a licensed veterinarian.”

Saturday’s second event begins at 4:30 pm. It’s the “Wine for Whiskers” fundraiser sponsored by the East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition. The entry fee is $220, cash only. The funds raised from the event will be used to help spay and neuter pets.

“It’s our eighth wine for whiskers, and is one of our major fundraisers of the year,” says Brian DeRusha of the East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition. “It is held this year like it was last year at the Willard Arts Center, right next to the Colonial on 8th Street. It’s a beautiful venue for serving good quality wines and listening to really, really good music. We have music tomorrow night with Judd Erickson, and a special guest appearance from Paige Anne, and she was a Top 20 finalist for American Idol last year.”