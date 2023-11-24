IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Shopping for the perfect Christmas tree can be a tradition for families across the world this time of year.

However, inflation has impacted many family budgets in 2023.

One possible question for some is where to get a live Christmas tree, and how much it is going to cost.

According to the Y.M.C.A. in Idaho Falls (on 155 N Corner Ave.) inflation has affected the price of real trees, but not by much.

“Inflation has gone up, the price of gas is going up. And so our Christmas trees have went up, I think, $5 from previous years,” said Y.M.C.A. Financial and Programing Director Donovan Stokes.

At the Y.M.C.A., prices for a medium or a large Christmas tree ranges from $88 dollars to $150 dollars. Smaller trees cost about $45 dollars. Due to Black Friday deals, the Y.M.C.A. is offering a 25 percent off deal on all trees from now until Monday November 27.

All tree proceedings bought at the Y.M.C.A. will go towards their program.

While the prices of Christmas trees has gone up slightly, Stokes says that prices are still reasonable for their customers.

“Our trees are of course, each tree is adjusted to kind of fit this community. And fronts and clienteles that we serve within our communities,” Stokes said. “And so sometimes it’s negotiable in some cases, but we try our best to sell the trees at the price that they are being sold for just because it’s a fundraiser.”

Anyone shopping for a real Christmas tree in Bonneville County, can find one at Town and Country Gardens (5800 S Yellowstone Hwy.), Wolverine Trees (7667 S Ammon Rd.), Eagle Rock Nursery (1850 Rollandet St.) and Haroldsden Gardens (6236 N 15th E.)

2-Christmas Tree Transportation Safety

While purchasing a live Christmas tree, it is important to know how safely to transport it to your destination, according to transportation experts.

Data collected by AAA of Idaho suggests that approximately 60 percent of people have reported a Christmas Tree falling off of their vehicle while driving.

Matthew Conde of the AAA gives some suggestions to properly take precautions while transporting the tree.

“So have that tree netted by the tree lot make sure that it’s a little more aerodynamic and then tie it down in three places, put the trunk facing forward on the car and tie down at the middle, the top and the bottom, and then tug on it from different directions, make sure that it’s in good shape and it’s not going to go anywhere,” Conde said.

Conde also recommends using sturdy ropes to tie down the tree. Once the tree is secure, tug on it in several areas to make sure it doesn’t move.

According to Conde, another important safety reminder is to take smaller side roads and drive at slower speeds.