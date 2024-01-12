JERUSALEM (AP) — Sunday marks 100 days that Israel and Hamas have been at war. The war already is the longest and deadliest between Israel and the Palestinians since Israel’s establishment in 1948, and the fighting shows no signs of ending. Israel declared war in response to Hamas’ cross-border attack on Oct. 7. It was the deadliest attack in Israel’s history and the deadliest for Jews since the Holocaust. Israel responded with weeks of intense airstrikes in Gaza before expanding the operation into a ground offensive. That has wrought unprecedented destruction upon Gaza. But more than three months later, Hamas remains largely intact and over 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity. The Israeli military says the war will stretch on throughout 2024.

