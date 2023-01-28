By MATT SEDENSKY

AP National Writer

The 67 minutes of body camera and surveillance footage released in the death of a Memphis man at the hands of police give a glimpse of a harrowing night that oscillates between brutality and nonchalance. After capturing horrific images of Tyre Nichols being punched, kicked, shocked, pepper-sprayed and dragged by officers, he is left bloodied in the street, unattended to, as officers chit-chat, complain, laugh and even exchange a fist-bump and back pat. The video’s release has spurred protests around the country. Nichols, who was Black, is to be laid to rest at a funeral on Wednesday. Five officers, also Black, have been arrested and charged with murder.