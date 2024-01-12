MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s two main drug cartels have long taken their deadly rivalry with them as they expand into distant markets from Asia to Australia to Africa. But never before have they done so with such massive street gang violence and a state of emergency as erupted this week in Ecuador. Gunmen from an Ecuadoran gang believed to be aligned with Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation cartel took over a television station at gunpoint during a live broadcast and brandished explosives. Meanwhile a rival gang backed by Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel called for peace. Why are Mexican cartels in Ecuador? It’s the location, between cocaine producing countries. And banana exports, which provide cover for exported drugs.

