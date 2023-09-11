ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Public health officials are warning residents of flood-stricken central Greece to avoid using floodwater for domestic chores due to mounting fears of contamination. The floods have caused damage over 700 square kilometers (270 square miles) in Greece’s central farming belt, destroyed homes and roads and left thousands of households without power and water for days. Fifteen people have died in the floods while several thousand were rescued in a major evacuation effort that included the use of helicopters. The Health Ministry updated its guidance Monday, calling on residents not to use stagnant floodwater for any household purposes -– despite ongoing shortages of bottled water.

