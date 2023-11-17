LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Forty workers are trapped in a collapsed road tunnel in northern India for a seventh day as rescuers wait for a new machine to drill through the rubble so they can crawl to their freedom. The workers have been trapped since Sunday, when a landslide caused part of the tunnel to collapse. Relatives from various states have spent nights near the tunnel, seeking updates. On Friday, officials said the drilling was interrupted when some machine bearings became damaged by the breaking of rocks and clearing of debris. A new machine was expected to reach the accident site later Saturday, allowing rescuers to start drilling again.

