JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — In Indonesia, environmental groups continue to point to deforestation and environmental degradation worsening the effects of natural disasters such as floods, landslides, drought and forest fires. Since 1950, more than 74 million hectares of Indonesian rainforest have been logged, burned or degraded for development of palm oil, paper and rubber plantations, mining and other commodities. The country is also highly vulnerable to climate change and has already felt many impacts. Experts say forests can help reduce the impact of some extreme weather events if they are preserved, but that’s not happening in Indonesia.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.