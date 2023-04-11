KOCHI, India (AP) — In the past 60 years, the percentage of people age 60 and over in India’s Kerala state has shot up from 5.1% to 16.5% — the highest proportion in any state. This makes Kerala an outlier in a country with a rapidly growing population, soon to be the world’s most populous at 1.4 billion. Kerala’s unique demographics are due to declining fertility and increasing life expectancies as a result of statewide policies that prioritized social welfare and invested heavily in public health and education. India has a booming workforce and young population. But language barriers, climate threats, minimal federal provisions and an increasing desire among younger people to live elsewhere put Kerala’s older people, particularly those who need care, in a precarious situation.

