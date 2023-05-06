RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After attending the coronation of King Charles III in London, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva denounced the lack of concerted efforts to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has spent four years in Britain’s Belmarsh Prison. Speaking in London, Lula called it “an embarrassment” and “a crazy thing” that Assange would be jailed for denouncing fraud, and bemoaned the press for failing to come to his defense. Lula offered the remarks in a question about Assange, who is a native Australian. He said had forgotten to discuss the matter with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but that he would write to him upon returning to Brazil.

By DAVID BILLER and TATIANA POLLASTRI Associated Press

