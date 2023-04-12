TOKYO (AP) — Haruki Murakami wrote a story of a walled city four decades ago. He knew it had more potential but put the story aside as too complex for a second-year novelist. Now a seasoned writer of acclaimed international bestsellers, Murakami has given the story new life. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls” is his first novel in six years and was released in Japanese on Thursday. He says he wrote the new story during a time of earthshattering events, including the coronavirus pandemic, the Pandora’s box of social media, and Russia’s war on Ukraine. He said in a recent interview that the question of whether to stay behind the wall or to go beyond it has become a key proposition.

