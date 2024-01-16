WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are foreshadowing elements of their defense in the criminal case charging him with illegally retaining classified documents. They say in a motion filed Tuesday that they will dispute prosecutors’ allegations that the estate where the records were stored was not secure. The defense team also said in a wide-ranging court filing that they are seeking communication between the Justice Department prosecution team and associates of President Joe Biden in hopes of advancing their claims that the classified documents case is “politically motivated” and designed to harm Trump’s reelection campaign.

