HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Police have swarmed a neighborhood south of Atlanta, searching for a man suspected of fatally gunning down three men and a woman. Police say Andre Longmore is accused of killing the four victims Saturday in a quiet subdivision in Hampton, Georgia. Neighbor Frankie Worth told The Associated Press he heard a gunshot and saw a neighbor with his hands jerking from the recoil of firing a silver handgun. Worth says the man appeared to have shot another neighbor before he disappeared from view. Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Andre Longmore, is wanted on four counts of murder. They have not said what may have prompted the shooting.

By JEFF AMY and TOM MURPHY Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.