BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Police in the Southern California city of Burbank found a bear sitting in a Jacuzzi behind a home in a residential neighborhood. After a short dip on Friday, the bear climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home. Police released a video of the animal in the neighborhood about 10 miles north of Los Angeles. The home is near the Verdugo Mountains. The bear took a dip in the pool as a heat wave has blasted the U.S. Southwest throughout July.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.