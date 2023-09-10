TORONTO (AP) — Paul Simon hasn’t watched Alex Gibney’s new three-and-a-half-hour documentary on his life, but he promises he will work up the courage some day. “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” premiered Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is an expansive look at Simon’s decades-spanning career, from growing up in Queens, New York, with Art Garfunkel to the success of “Graceland,” the sensational 1986 album made with South African musicians. “In Restless Dreams” also intimately captures Simon painstakingly assembling his latest album, “Seven Psalms.”

