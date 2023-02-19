POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Over the past couple of weeks, Pocatello and the surrounding areas have seen an increase in fentanyl overdoses, according to the Pocatello Police Department.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Drug Overdose Prevention Program and Idaho Overdose Response Strategy team reported the numbers to the.

The Overdose Detection and Mapping Application Program(ODMAP) for Bannock County, in the past seven days reported 15 overdoses and three overdose deaths in the area.

the ODMAP reported 21 total overdoses for the month of February in Bannock County.

Most of these cases involved fentanyl according to Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Public Heath analyst researchers.

Pocatello Police Department officials believe the spike in overdoses might be due to additional drug activity in the area.