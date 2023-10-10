Increasing clouds and more wind today, we’re cooling our jets ahead of more low pressure and front that will put the moisture in the valley and bring snow showers to the central mountains. Winds SSW 10-25+ Some isolated showers are possible today with clouds closing us off to sunshine and better chances for showers, including mountain snows tonight and lows in the 40’s. Tomorrow will be a dreary, wet, windy, stormy scenario with highs continuing to drop into the 50’s. This set up clears by Thursday and but temps remain way below average and chilly, with colder lows for the next couple of nights. Jackson will be in the 40’s and 20’s overnight.

