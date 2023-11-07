SRINAGAR, India (AP) — From Western capitals to Muslim states, protest rallies over the Israel-Hamas war have made headlines. But one place known for its vocal pro-Palestinian stance has been conspicuously quiet: Indian-controlled Kashmir. Indian authorities have barred any solidarity protest in Muslim-majority Kashmir and asked Muslim preachers not to mention the conflict in their sermons. The government-enforced silence comes as India walks a tightrope between the warring sides, with close ties to both. Analysts say the new restrictions on speech reflect a shift in India’s foreign policy under the populist Prime Minister Narendra Modi away from its long-held support for the Palestinians.

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN and SHEIKH SAALIQ Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.