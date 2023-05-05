PANAJI, India (AP) — India’s foreign minister has criticized global institutions’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and their ability to resolve geopolitical upheaval, saying alternative forums have an opportunity to tackle such challenges. Subhrahmanyam Jaishankar said the developments have disrupted global supply chains, with impacts on energy, food and fertilizer hitting developing nations the hardest. His remarks opened a meeting of foreign ministers as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security pact dominated by Moscow and Beijing that seeks to act as a counterweight to U.S. alliances across East Asia to the Indian Ocean. Foreign ministers of the SCO are in the Indian resort state of Goa, where they are expected to discuss regional security and economic cooperation.

