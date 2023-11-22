NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed a cease-fire in Gaza that’s expected to enable the release of dozens of hostages taken by Hamas. He also urged leaders of the top rich and developing nations to work together to ensure the Israel-Hamas war doesn’t expand. Hosting a virtual meeting of Group of 20 leaders Wednesday, Modi said the hostages should be released and humanitarian assistance expedited. India has the G20 presidency for 2023. Modi also urged the G20 leaders to push for effective implementation of various decisions made at their September summit in New Delhi. Those include climate financing, reforms of multinational development banks and work on the creation of a framework for ethical and artificial intelligence.

