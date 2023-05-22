LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Swathes of India are bracing for more scorching heat, with New Delhi under a severe weather alert, as extreme temperatures strike parts of the country. Weather officials issued a heat wave alert for seven southern and central states last week and broadened it to the capital and some northern states on Monday as sizzling temperatures breached normal levels. As temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, some parts suffered blackouts lasting more than 12 hours. Hundreds of frustrated residents protested outside power stations near the state capital, Lucknow, and blocked roads over the weekend.

By BISWAJEET BANERJEE and SIBI ARASU Associated Press

