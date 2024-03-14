NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian farmers are protesting in the Indian capital to press their demand for new legislation that would guarantee minimum profitable prices for their crops. They came in trains and buses instead of their tractors, which authorities had blocked from reaching New Delhi by barricading highways. Not using their farm vehicles was a condition of getting police permission to rally Thursday. The farmers say without guarantees for their crop prices, they would be at the mercy of the markets and that would spell disaster. The protest comes at a crucial time for India, which will start a national election within weeks where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely expected to secure a third term.

By RISHI LEKHI and ASHOK SHARMA Associated Press

