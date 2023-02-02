By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — More than four years after India’s top court struck down a colonial-era law that had made homosexuality a criminal offense, it will hear arguments in March on whether to legalize same-sex marriage. LGBTQ couples in India, where being gay can still be considered taboo, are demanding the government grant them equal rights with married couples. If legalized, India would become the second economy in Asia after Taiwan to recognize same-sex marriage. A favorable ruling would also make India the biggest democracy with such rights for LGBTQ couples but run counter to the ruling Hindu nationalist government’s position, which opposes same-sex marriages.