BALASORE, India (AP) — With rescue work finished, authorities have begun clearing the mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail accidents in decades. Investigators are looking into possible causes behind Friday night’s train crash in Balasore district of eastern Odisha state, including whether human error or signal failure played a role. Fifteen bodies were recovered on Saturday night. Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest train network under one management in the world.

By RAFIQ MAQBOOL and ASHOK SHARMA Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.