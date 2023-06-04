NEW YORK (AP) — Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi pressed criticism of his country’s leadership during a speech in New York on Sunday. He called for Indians in and outside the country to stand up for democracy and the Indian constitution. A sharp critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi was expelled from Parliament. He has accused Narendra and his Bharativa Janata Party of dividing the country and failing to focus on important issues such as unemployment and education. Gandhi has been on a three-city U.S. tour, including speaking engagements in California and at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. He gave Sunday’s speech to the Indian Overseas Congress USA at a New York City convention center.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.