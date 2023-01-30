By AIJAZ HUSSAIN

Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India’s main opposition Congress party has ended a five-month cross-country “unity march” in disputed Kashmir with hundreds of members of various opposition groups joining in a public rally in freezing temperatures. The march led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader and scion of the influential Gandhi family, sought to challenge what the Congress party says is a “hate-filled” version of the country under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party. Members of different opposition parties, including Kashmiri regional groups that oppose Modi’s policies but are pro-India, joined Gandhi’s rally in Srinagar in snow and bitter cold.