BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Indian Relay Races at the Eastern Idaho State Fair have been canceled Monday.

Fort Hall Indian Relay Committee and Relay Team Owners met and determined the best decision is to cancel Monday’s races.

Relay races will return on Thursday, Sept. 7, for the traditional Relay Racing with free admission. Races will begin at noon with an 11 a.m. Indian Relay Cultural Event.

Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing and Indian relays will again resume a full day of racing on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.